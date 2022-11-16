Security Barred Crowd Leaving During Trump's Speech

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 16 November 2022 17:28 Hits: 2

Donald Trump, the only president that was impeached twice, announced his plans to seek a return to the Oval Office in 2024 in the most uninspiring speech he has ever given. And he has given a lot of speeches! After all, Donald lost the election 743 days ago, but he's been consistently throwing ego rallies ever since.

Sarah Matthews, a former Trump White House spokesperson, tweeted, "This is one of the most low-energy, uninspiring speeches I've ever heard from Trump. Even the crowd seems bored. Not exactly what you want when announcing a presidential run."

Trump demeaned the country he professes to love, something that he's done ever since Joe Biden defeated him. Trump stood there in front of the American people and lied again. It was one lie after another. CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale must be exhausted after trying to keep up with the former reality show star's lies and exaggerations. Here's a sample:

Some things Trump last night claimed he did but actually didn't do:

Finish the wall

Fill the oil reserve

Defeat ISIS in 3 weeks

Preside over 0 jihadi attacks

Win every border community

Handle papers like Obama

Be the first prez to tariff China

Send the National Guard to Minnesota read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/11/crowd-tried-leave-during-trumps-speech