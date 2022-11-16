Fox Attacks Fetterman's Wife After Praising Mrs. DeSantis

Articles

Fox News' Harris Faulkner and Clay Travis mocked a photo of John Fetterman and his wife, Gisele Barreto Fetterman, claiming she's a media hog who most likely will be named the new Senator because her husband is unfit.

Sore losers (and racist, too) to the bitter end.

A smarmy tactic by Fox News is to take a couple of tweets and claim they are major league issues. With a heavy dose of "some people say" strawman waving:

"Critics are going after John Fetterman's wife. Many were quick to point out her husband is partially cropped out and accused Mrs. Fetterman of using it for her own 15 minutes of fame," Faulkner said. "She wanted it so badly for herself. The first day for Senator-elect Gisele Fetterman, and why is she even there?"

On-screen Fox News posted a few tweets mocking the photo.

Clay came in and made a joke about her good looks, then attacked her and her Senator-elect husband.

"He is not able to do the job, Harris. The reality here is that it does feel as if basically Pennsylvania has elected his wife, and she certainly is furthering that idea with these photos," Clay said.

"Maybe he will step down, and the new Democrat governor-elect (Josh Shapiro) will appoint her when her husband can't do the job," he said. "I can't believe we are in a situation where Fetterman got elected."

How awful of these two. Fetterman is recovering from his stroke nicely, and there is every indication he will be a successful US Senator. And ALL families are invited to Capitol Hill when the new class arrives.

