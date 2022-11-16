Trump Announces 2024 Election Run

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 16 November 2022

Former President Trump on Tuesday evening formally declared he is seeking the Republican Party nomination for the 2024 election. Speaking for an hour to an invited crowd in a ballroom at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, Trump criticized the administration of his successor, Joe Biden, telling supporters it has destroyed the U.S. economy and turned America’s cities into crime-filled "cesspools of blood." "In order to make America great and glorious again," Trump said, "I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States." Unlike his last unsuccessful run in 2020 as the incumbent, Trump — who was impeached twice by the House of Representatives — is expected to face significant competition for his party’s nomination this time as he did in 2016. Possible contenders include Florida Governor Ron DeSantis; his former vice president, Mike Pence, and his former secretary of state, Mike Pompeo. President Biden, who defeated Trump two years ago, has said he intends to run again but has not made an official announcement. Only one American president has ever served nonconsecutive terms. That was Grover Cleveland, elected in 1885 and 1893.

