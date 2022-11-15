Arizona's Far Right May Get Violent Over Election Losses

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 15 November 2022

Denialists gotta deny. It’s what they do. Even when a national election result dumps cold water all over the idea that voters are even close to buying far-right claims of “election theft,” shutting out every election denialist who sought office in every battleground state where they might wreak havoc—they deny that this has happened to them.

So naturally, Kari Lake, the Republican gubernatorial nominee in Arizona and one of the nation’s foremost election denialists, is warming up the rhetoric to deny that her imminent defeat in the vote count from last week’s midterms was legitimate. Mind you, she’s kind of stuck: She’s close enough that she still could potentially win in any event, so she can’t preemptively claim that fraud is in play. On the other hand, she’s also very much on track to lose her race to Democrat Katie Hobbs.

