Protesters Shout Trump Or Death! While Stomping On DeSantis Banner

Published on Wednesday, 16 November 2022

Just before Donald Trump is set to make an announcement from his Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago, presumably about a 2024 presidential run, a group of his supporters stormed the Capitol, still looking for Mike Pence gathered to protest against the possibility of Gov. Ron DeSantis running, too.

I don't think these little fellers understand politics very well because people can choose to run and don't need anyone's blessing. And screw all of them for making me defend a creepy guy like DeSantis.

During their little protest, they yelled out the obligatory, "USA! USA! USA! chant, then later, one supporter said, "Trump or death!"

Aside from the obvious, the problem here is that it's not clear whose death they're talking about because they yelled that out after suggesting that DeSantis owes his entire career to Trump. One supporter of the one-term President said that his father used to tell him that he brought him into this world and he could take him out. "BOOM!" he said, adding, "We're gonna take you out!" while standing on a DeSantis banner.

One of the guys had a nasty message for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. I guess they don't think she's been through enough after her 82-year-old husband was attacked with a hammer by a Trump supporter.

"Nancy, your reign of terror is almost over, and I hope you realize there is no ice cream in hell. And your husband is a cruiser," he said. "He cruises for rough trade on Castro Street. Put him on a short leash."

There's more:

