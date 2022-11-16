Did The Mainstream Press Really Believe Its Own BS?

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 16 November 2022 03:00 Hits: 5

For me, the biggest surprise is how surprised they all were.

Did the mainstream press really believe its own bullshit? Or were they just pretending to believe it?

Let’s call out The New York Times and The Washington Post by name. Not because they’re better or worse than any of the other pushers of supposedly reputable journalism, but because they, of all people, should know better.

They assured us that the midterms were about three things, and three only: inflation, gas prices, crime. Exactly the crap Republicans were peddling.

And when they weren’t obsessing on those, they always found time to point out Biden’s low approval numbers — as if those numbers weren’t juiced by fraudulent polling, and by relentless rightwing assaults on his “failed presidency.” There were endless stories about those feckless Democrats, always in disarray, who were never quite able to “work across the aisle” with stochastic terrorists openly plotting to kill them.

Democracy? Abortion? Climate? Guns? Sure, they told us, people think about that stuff, but those aren’t “kitchen table” issues. As if Republicans have given a single thought to a kitchen-table issue in half a century.

The press knew it was all bullshit, and they pushed it anyway. They needed the horse race, and to keep that horse race interesting they needed to pretend both sides were legitimate, that one side wasn’t holding a lit fuse to what’s left of democracy.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/11/did-mainstream-press-really-believe-its