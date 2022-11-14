Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 14 November 2022 21:25 Hits: 2

This weekend, Nevada’s Senate race was projected for Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto, ensuring Democrats will keep their majority in the chamber. In this installment of “Model Talk” on the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Nate Silver and Galen Druke discuss how the Senate outcome impacts the upcoming Georgia Senate runoff and the projections for key U.S. House races that will determine control of the chamber.

They also break down how pollsters did this cycle, including how partisan pollsters over-projected Republican gains. Finally, they answer some listener questions, including why New York and Florida were the exception to the national trend towards Democrats.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button in the audio player above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast is recorded Mondays and Thursdays. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/politics-podcast-why-democrats-beat-historical-trends-in-2022/