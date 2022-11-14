The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Who Will Have The Advantage In The Georgia Runoff?

This weekend, Nevada’s Senate race was projected for Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto, ensuring Democrats will keep their majority in the chamber. In this installment of “Model Talk” on the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Nate Silver and Galen Druke discuss how the Senate outcome impacts the upcoming Georgia Senate runoff and the projections for key U.S. House races that will determine control of the chamber.

They also break down how pollsters did this cycle, including how partisan pollsters over-projected Republican gains. Finally, they answer some listener questions, including why New York and Florida were the exception to the national trend towards Democrats.

