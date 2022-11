Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 14 November 2022 09:04 Hits: 2

Turkey's upcoming elections will be the greatest ever challenge to the twenty-year dominance of the AK Party. Representatives of the country's opposition parties share their perspectives and priorities on Turkey's most pressing foreign policy questions.

Read more https://carnegieendowment.org/publications/88387?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss