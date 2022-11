Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 14 November 2022 21:39 Hits: 2

Congress returns this week with party leaders facing uncertainty over who will control the House next year and unfinished business this year.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/11/14/1136617264/congress-searches-for-a-path-forward-as-control-of-the-house-remains-in-limbo