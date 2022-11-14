Ginni Thomas Meddles In Another Election

Articles

Conservative activist Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, has reportedly joined a group of conservatives in calling to delay elections for Republican leadership in Congress.

Following the results of the 2022 midterm elections, many expected Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to be elected Speaker of the House while Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) would continue on in his role of Senate minority leader.

But conservative senators like Rick Scott and Ron Johnson circulated a letter in support of postponing the elections until a Senate runoff in Georgia is decided.

On Monday, Jonathan Swan reported that another group of conservatives was joining in the call to delay leadership elections.

In addition to Thomas, the group includes former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, attorney Jenna Ellis and former Sen. Jim DeMint.

Figures on the far right of the Republican Party have expressed frustration at party leaders for not taking enough action against President Joe Biden and the Democrats.

