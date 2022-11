Articles

Trevor Noah and Roy Wood Jr. talk about how it's 2022 and five states just got done voting whether to end slavery. Even more obscene, the State of Louisiana voted to keep it in the elections last week.

You know, for a country that is almost 250 years old, isn't it about time we grow the hell up?

