Frank Luntz Gobsmacked Trump Still Making His 'Announcement'

Republican pollster Frank Luntz appeared on Fox News to explain to Howard Kurtz how Trump-endorsed candidates failed miserably during the midterm elections. Luntz is saying that Trump picked terrible, horrible candidates. "Candidates matter," he said. "And if you're going to nominate the worst candidates, don't be surprised when the results don't end up in your way."

Trump is expected to announce a run for 2024 on Tuesday, and Luntz seemed to find that ludicrous. "How do you announce when you had such a bad showing?" Luntz listed some of the Trump-endorsed candidates that lost.

"I could fill up the entire segment on how many Trump candidates lost," Luntz said. "I don't know how he announces. Maybe he just doesn't get the message."

Luntz is taking a lot of heat for his 2022 predictions on the midterm elections.

When the dust settles from the 2022 midterms, the GOP will have between 233-240 House seats – outdoing their total from 1994.

Republicans also will take control of the Senate, but that won’t be clear until Friday. #ElectionDay — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) November 8, 2022 read more

