Sorry Hannity, But Lindsey Graham's No Nostradamus

Let's hope Sen. Lindsey Graham's predictions for the Georgia Senate runoff go about as well as his prediction for the Nevada race did. During an appearance on last Thursday's Hannity on Fox "news," Graham, who no one will ever confuse with Nostradamus despite Hannity's ridiculous assertion, told host Sean Hannity the rural vote that was left to count in Nevada was going to result in a win for Republican Senate candidate Adam Laxalt.

HANNITY: Senator , let's start in Nevada. You've been following these numbers closely. We had anticipated we thought that was about eighty seven thousand ballots in Clark county. That's heavily Democratic. So it turns out there's only fifty. Now, after tonight's drop, there's only about thirty eight thousand votes left in Clark county. And then you've got a lot of votes in counties that favor Adam Laxalt has what? A thirteen, fourteen thousand vote lead? What does that tell you?

GRAHAM: Adam's going to win. So there's a pathway in Arizona. Kari Lake told you about how we can get there in Arizona. There's a twenty lane highway in Nevada. You can land a space station on the pathway that Adam Laxalt has.

60 percent of what's left are same day ballot drop offs. They're our people. She can't get there from here. Four thousand votes are going to come in pretty soon, we think, from rural Nevada to make up for what you saw today. She can't get there.

HANNITY: By the way this just came.

GRAHAM: Adam Laxalt's going to win this race.

