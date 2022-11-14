Meet Nabeela Syed, The 23-year-old Who Just Flipped A Republican Seat In Illinois

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 14 November 2022 01:34 Hits: 2

The day that Trump got elected she cried all day long. Then she stopped crying and decided to do something about it. With her degree in hand from UC Berkeley, Nabeela Syed decided to run for political office. And she won.

The news of her win went viral, especially in the Muslim world. The video above is from NDTV, the Delhi-based broadcaster.

Source: NBC News

Nabeela Syed, 23, came of age during the Trump administration. An Indian Muslim American who wears a hijab, she remembers the former president’s 2016 Election Day with perfect clarity. She was a senior at her high school in Palatine, Illinois, and the racist, Islamophobic rhetoric being parroted around her sealed her first political memory. “The day Trump got elected, I remember I cried in every single one of my classes,” she told NBC News. “I felt like this country was not for us. I was like, ‘I don’t know if I belong here.’ This is the only home I’ve ever known, and I was questioning whether or not I belonged here.” Six years later, in November 2022, another election has come to mean something entirely different for Syed. This year, her name was on the ballot to represent the Illinois General Assembly, and she won. In doing so, Syed flipped the Republican-held 51st District, in which she was born and raised. In January, she will become the youngest member of the assembly. read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/11/meet-nabeela-syed-23-year-old-who-just