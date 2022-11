Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 10 November 2022 22:40 Hits: 1

Two days after Election Day, control of the U.S. House and Senate still hangs in the balance as votes are tallied in the Western states. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses which states will determine the balance of both chambers and what they’ve learned from this election so far.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/videos/when-we-could-know-the-results-in-the-house-and-senate/