Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 13 November 2022 03:21 Hits: 4

The Democrat Aguilar defeated Trump-backed Republican Jim Marchant, who has long baselessly maintained the 2020 election was stolen.

(Image credit: John Locher/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/11/12/1135157027/nevada-secretary-of-state-election-results-marchant-aguilar