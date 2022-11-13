Katie Porter's Son Delivers Election Night Speech

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 13 November 2022 02:31 Hits: 4

Paul Hoffman, Katie Porter's 14 year old son, gave an adorable speech on election night. Via People:

Then he gave the crowd a kid's-eye view. "When you're a kid of a member of Congress, trips out in public often take longer than usual. People stop her in grocery stores and airports when you're on vacation, everywhere. However, as more people have learned about my mom, it's fun to see what different people appreciate about her. Some people like her for the silly things like the car she drives and her white board," he said. Ah, the famous white board she brings to congressional hearings, the one she uses to prove her points to CEOs and other financial wizzes.

"Most people who come up to my mom talk to her about her Congressional hearings where she absolutely wrecks corporate CEOs," he says. "Or how she breaks down complex legislative ideas so average Joes like you and me can understand them. Sometimes people come up to her and tell her their problems. But no matter what the issue is, she's always able to give them an idea for how they might be able to solve it," he said, noting how proud he is of his mom.

