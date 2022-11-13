Dems Retain Control Of Senate With Catherine Cortez Masto Win

THE SENATE STAYS ????

This couldn’t happen without PA! Grateful for every vote, every donation, every phone call + door knock that got us here. ????

Now let’s finish the job by re-electing @ReverendWarnock on Dec. 6 so I can *officially* be your 51st vote ????

— John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) November 13, 2022

read more