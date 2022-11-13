It's The Great Potato, Charlie Brown!

Articles

Sunday, 13 November 2022

Sarah Ross is a woman who lives on the southside of Milwaukee. She became the talk of the town over the Halloween weekend because of what she was handing out to the trick or treaters - raw potatoes.[video][/video]

Ross would fill a bowl with chocolate bars and one raw potato. Then she would let the kids make their choice of which one they would take. It was a hit and her house suddenly became very popular. She maintained a running commentary on her Facebook page about how things were going:

"First kid, very young. Takes the potato and is incredibly excited. Tells every other house on the block: 'I GOT A POTATO' ... Parents very confused but excited about it." "We are now at FIFTEEN potatoes. A group of teens in steampunk outfits came by. They're peer pressuring friends into getting it. Every teen is yelling about the potatoes. Amazing. They are yelling 'POTATO GANG' at each other." "We are in our reserve potatoes. Kids are specifically requesting potatoes. We have given away 28 potatoes."

Ultimately, she rant out of potatoes in just over an hour and a half. She had given out a total of 46 potatoes. Ross noted that a group of kids had argued over who would get the last one.

Sure beats the days of just getting a popcorn ball or a rock.

