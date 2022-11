Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 12 November 2022 12:58 Hits: 3

NPR's Scott Simon talks with Democratic Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger about what her tough reelection in Virginia means for her and her party in the future.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/11/12/1136267830/after-winning-her-tough-reelection-in-virginia-rep-abigail-spanberger-looks-to-t