Why Is Mike Huckabee Using QAnon Talking Points?

Friday, 11 November 2022

Fox News contributor Mike Huckabee launched into a bizarre QAnon-inspired rant against the Republican Party and hoped they could change what they've always been.



On Thursday, Huckabee joined Maria Bartiromo, ostensibly to assess the results of the term elections.

Mike was particularly perturbed that young voters between 18 and 25 years old broke massively for the Democratic party.

When he was asked about the attacks on Donald Trump by the New York Post, Huckabee launched into a truly bizarre monologue.

Let's hope it doesn't go back to the days of globalists, the days of just basically being servants to the big multinational corporations, that we become the party of the country clubs and the swells – because, if we do that, we are destined to become extinct, and we should be.

'One world government,' 'global elites', and a 'secret cabal', are messaging right out of the QAnon handbook.

I still think that's a winning message. But God help us, if we go back to the days when Republicans were just the people with the real shined shoes and nice suits and like to sort of pass around the power among themselves, but the people sitting at the kitchen table, having come home from a hard day's work and sweated through their clothes, they never felt like Republicans cared. read more

