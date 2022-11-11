The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Clark County Trashes Trump's Election Lies

Clark County in Nevada vehemently rebuked Trump's claims of "voter fraud," calling his specious claims outrageous and misinformed.

As usual, Traitor Trump and his allies are working the refs, winding up their supporters, and acting like babies as the vote count in Nevada continues.

On his TS platform, Trump called Clark County's voting system corrupt:

Counting votes takes time and must adhere to each state law.

Americans are getting sick of the cockwobbler's constant whinging and whining and calling everything corrupt.

Clark County would not stand by while he lied, knowing full well the MAGA cult will not hesitate to become violent.

Clark County understands what Trump's voter fraud lies did to the US Capitol on January 6th.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/11/clark-county-bashes-trumps-election-lies

