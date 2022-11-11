The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Fox Hosts Whine! How Dare Biden Take Victory Lap

The discussion began with compulsive liar and Fox cohost Kayleigh McEnany saying she understands the Democrats’ optimism “but there should also be some introspection here. Doesn’t appear that’s the case.”

If anyone should be engaged in introspection, it’s the MAGA Foxies who could barely contain their malicious delight as they anticipated an Election Day wipe out for Democrats.

Guest cohost Sean Duffy agreed Democrats have “cause for celebration,” given that they did so much better than expected. “I don’t think we quite know why they did so well,” he said, because “the issues that Americans are feeling right now doesn’t [sic] tend to benefit Democrats.” So, Duffy has no idea why his own party underperformed so badly but it’s Democrats who should be introspective.

Ditto for humility. According to Duffy, it’s Biden who should be talking about changing course.

