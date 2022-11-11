Trump Unleashes 10 Posts In One Hour, Mostly Attacking 'Desperate' DeSantis

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 11 November 2022 18:55 Hits: 1

Republicans gasped this week when former President Donald Trump targeted potential 2024 GOP rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The Florida Republican is popular, and Trump decided to assign him the nicknameRon Desanctimonious. Conservatives couldn't figure out why Lumpy would do that just before the midterms. Most of us know that Trump is a petty, petulant, wannabe potentate with an unquenchable desire for attention and adoration.

Trump took to his failing Trump Social platform to attack DeSantis again, and it's wild. He unleashed ten posts in just one hour, with at least half of them zeroing in on the Florida Republican. I'm not going to copy and paste all of them. They're just so redundant. He paints a pretty sad picture of DeSantis, though, and makes him look like he saved the day and the Florida Governor owes him everything.

"NewsCorp, which is Fox, the Wall Street Journal, and the no longer great New York Post (bring back Col!), is all in for Governor Ron DeSanctimonious," he wrote. Trump then claims that Ronald came to him "in desperate shape in 2017—he was politically dead, losing in a landslide to a very good Agriculture Commissioner, Adam Putnam, who was loaded up with cash and great poll numbers. Ron had low approval, bad polls, and no money, but he said that if I would Endorse him, he could win."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/11/trump-unleashes-10-posts-one-hour-mostly