Hater Nick Fuentes Isn't Coping Well After Midterms, Calls For Dictatorship

Friday, 11 November 2022

There has only been one idea that white nationalist Nick Fuentes has come up with that was pretty solid. "I'm either voting for Trump in '24, or I'm not voting," he said in September, vowing to "spoil it for Republicans if we get DeSantis." Fuentes, who is just minutes from walking around with a drool cup, also advised that aside from people living in Arizona, there is no real point in voting in the midterms.

And now, he's big mad at the midterm election results. I guess it's because the biggest loser of all yesterday was Donald J. Trump, who is still having a meltdown on his failing Truth Social platform.

"We are in the minority," he continued. "There are not as many of us as there are of them. If they all had to vote, if you forced every man and woman in America to vote, there would be more of them than us by a lot. That's why they win the popular vote. That's why they win the House. That's why it is the way it is. And I hate to burst anybody's bubble, but there is simply no evidence that there is a silent majority. There is no evidence of this. Frankly, there are too many non-white people in the country for that to be the case." read more

