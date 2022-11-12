As Biden Says, Let Trump And DeSantis Fight

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 12 November 2022 03:00 Hits: 4

Donald Trump planned on taking lots of credit for GOP midterm election wins as he barnstormed the country, teasing the big presidential announcement he was dying to make real soon.

"I think if they win, I should get all the credit," Trump told NewsNation Tuesday of congressional Republicans. "If they lose, I should not be blamed at all," he added, with a straight face.

But when things didn't go so hot for the Donald Tuesday night, he immediately scoured his contacts, looking for scapegoats. Bingo! Melania really jammed him when she pushed her hubby to endorse TV huckster Mehmet Oz for the open Senate seat in Pennsylvania.

As Trump seethed over Melania's poor judgment, talk among his advisers quickly turned to whether it was smart to go forward with the already-public date for his big 2024 announcement: Nov. 15. Trump cost the party several gubernatorial races (again), maybe the Senate (again), and maybe even the House (again), and perhaps laying low and letting the storm blow over would be a good idea.

