A Special Veterans Day Message

Published on Saturday, 12 November 2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took a couple of minutes from fighting Russian invaders to give a Veterans Day message to the United States:

For almost 250 years the men and women of the United States armed forces have prevailed against tyranny. ​Your example inspires Ukrainians today to fight back against Russian aggression.

On behalf of all Ukrainians, Happy Veterans Day and thank you for your service. pic.twitter.com/gnEPi6ZeKf — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 11, 2022

Don't miss the fact that Zelenskyy is more inspiring and has a better message than his would be detractors like MTG, TFG and Lauren Boebert.

