The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

A Special Veterans Day Message

Category: World Politics Hits: 5

A Special Veterans Day Message

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took a couple of minutes from fighting Russian invaders to give a Veterans Day message to the United States:

Don't miss the fact that Zelenskyy is more inspiring and has a better message than his would be detractors like MTG, TFG and Lauren Boebert.

Open thread below...

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/11/special-veterans-day-message

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version