A Special Veterans Day Message

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took a couple of minutes from fighting Russian invaders to give a Veterans Day message to the United States:
For almost 250 years the men and women of the United States armed forces have prevailed against tyranny. Your example inspires Ukrainians today to fight back against Russian aggression.
On behalf of all Ukrainians, Happy Veterans Day and thank you for your service. pic.twitter.com/gnEPi6ZeKf
— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 11, 2022
Don't miss the fact that Zelenskyy is more inspiring and has a better message than his would be detractors like MTG, TFG and Lauren Boebert.
Open thread below...
