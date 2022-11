Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 11 November 2022 10:07 Hits: 2

A judge in Texas has vacated President Biden's student loan relief plan, calling it unconstitutional. The ruling will almost certainly be appealed by the U.S. Justice Department.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/11/11/1135984026/texas-judge-strikes-down-biden-administrations-student-loan-forgiveness-plan