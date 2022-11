Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 11 November 2022 12:16 Hits: 3

Many Democratic voters are lukewarm on Biden. Many Republican voters are lukewarm on Trump. As the dust settles from the midterms, we look ahead at what this means for the next big political contest.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/11/11/1135984005/voters-arent-sure-if-they-want-biden-and-trump-to-launch-2024-presidential-bids