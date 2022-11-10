Chris Sununu Mocks Trump: 'Horrible Idea' To Announce After Midterm Debacle

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 10 November 2022 18:00 Hits: 2

NH Gov. Chris Sununu mocked Donald Trump for saying he would announce his candidacy immediately after getting trounced in the midterms.

Fox News host Neil Cavuto said Kellyanne Conway told Trump "he might want to wait for a while here until this whole midterm season is resolved."

"Yeah, it's a terrible idea." Sununu laughed. "I don't know who's advising the former president to make an announcement to run for president again next week. They should all be fired!"

There's a lot of business still to be done, like lawsuits, recounts and Georgia's runoff election.

"No one is going to be surprised about this announcement nobody's gonna care. It's not going to clear the field and after the night we had yesterday," he said. "It's a horrible idea."

Did the Murdochs unleash the hounds on Trump?

I've never seen so many of their MAGA cultist hosts cautioning Trump take a step back.

I like it.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/11/chris-sununu-mocks-trump-horrible-idea