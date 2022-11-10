The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Jesse Watters Asks About The 'Trump War Chest'

Category: World Politics Hits: 2

Jesse Watters Asks About The 'Trump War Chest'

It's nice of Jesse Watters to catch up to where I've been since at least February of 2021.

The "Stop the Steal" grift was Donald Trump's best idea ever. He reportedly "raised" a quarter of a BILLION dollars so he could get reinstated by Thanksgiving or something.

Jesse Watters is just "asking the question." Proof positive that, at least for now, the suits upstairs at Fox are abandoning Bloaty McGrifter. Transcript via Mediaite:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/11/jesse-watters-asks-about-trump-war-chest

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version