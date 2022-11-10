Jesse Watters Asks About The 'Trump War Chest'

Category: World Politics Hits: 2
It's nice of Jesse Watters to catch up to where I've been since at least February of 2021.
The "Stop the Steal" grift was Donald Trump's best idea ever. He reportedly "raised" a quarter of a BILLION dollars so he could get reinstated by Thanksgiving or something.
Jesse Watters is just "asking the question." Proof positive that, at least for now, the suits upstairs at Fox are abandoning Bloaty McGrifter. Transcript via Mediaite:
