Jesse Watters Asks About The 'Trump War Chest'

Published on Thursday, 10 November 2022

It's nice of Jesse Watters to catch up to where I've been since at least February of 2021.

The "Stop the Steal" grift was Donald Trump's best idea ever. He reportedly "raised" a quarter of a BILLION dollars so he could get reinstated by Thanksgiving or something.

How much will Trump's Save America PAC spend? Records show in August Trump, from Republican's donations, spent $7 million on his legal defense, 2 million on "charities" that employ his friends, and only 8.4 million on Republicans' midterm campaigns. Trump sat on "his" warchest https://t.co/2rkv86oEwp — Miami Madness (@BrianCavMiami) November 10, 2022

Jesse Watters is just "asking the question." Proof positive that, at least for now, the suits upstairs at Fox are abandoning Bloaty McGrifter. Transcript via Mediaite:

