Trump Posts Late Night Meltdown Over Midterms: 'Enemies And Losers'

Former President Donald Trump has been one hot mess after the midterm results came in, prompting some shunning and ridiculing by conservatives. Yes, they are finally turning on the one-term President. Trump has been screaming into the void at his failing Trump Social platform, insisting that Tuesday's midterms were a victory for him (they were not a victory for his crazy ass). Trump's iron grip on his party is waning, and that's not going down well with the petulant ex-President.

Trump was the first president in decades to lose the House, the Senate, and the White House within one term, and he continued losing after leaving the White House in disgrace by backing wackadoodle candidates because of their loyalty to the former President. The MAGA candidates did not fare well on Tuesday. Sure, Marjorie Taylor Greene won, but that was expected, given the demographics in her district.

Trump took to Truth Social after 2:00 a.m. to lash out at the New York Times while insisting that he was victorious.

