‘Performative Litigation’: Federal Judge Rips Trump Lawyers, Fines Them $50K

Friday, 11 November 2022

Crybaby Trump decided, in 2022, to sue Hillary Clinton and just about everyone else he and his Fox News pals have demonized for years, plus some you may not have heard of, for grievances over the 2016 election.

From Law&Crime:

Trump claimed Clinton and others, including Charles Halliday Dolan Jr., illegally conspired against his 2016 election campaign by engaging in a plot which alleged that Trump had colluded with Russia. Among the many named defendants were the Democratic National Committee, the Democratic Party’s law firm Perkins Coie, that firm’s former partner Michael Sussmann, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla. 23), Fusion GPS, Christopher Steele, former FBI Director James Comey, former FBI agent Peter Strzok, former FBI attorneys Lisa Page and Kevin Clinesmith, and former deputy FBI director Andrew McCabe. read more

