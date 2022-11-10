'Pack Your Bags And Leave!': Emboldened Iranian Women Take On The Mullahs

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 10 November 2022 21:03 Hits: 3

The incredulous look on this Iranian cleric's face tells you everything. He's probably never been spoken to like this by women in his life.

Source: India Today

As protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini continue to grow, Iranian women are mounting a united front against the regime amid pushback from Islamic clerics. After the defiant act of knocking the turbans off the heads of clerics and running away, videos have emerged of women taking on clerics who order them to wear hijab in public places.

In a viral video, a woman can be heard asking a cleric to "mind his own business" as he tells her to "dress properly." In another, a cleric is heard telling a women to wear hijab, to which the woman replies, "I don't want to, you stupid man," and walks off.

The protests in Iran, sparked by the death of a 22-year-old woman after her detention by the country’s morality police, have grown into one of the largest sustained challenges to the nation’s theocracy since the months after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.