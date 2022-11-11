The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Red Wave? What Red Wave?

On Wednesday night, all the major late night shows were talking about the election results and how the red wave turned into a red puddle. He touched base on how confusing all this must be for Herschel "Who's Your Daddy?" Walker, John Fetterman crushing Dr. Oz like a rotted crudite and Trump blaming Melania for his endorsement of Oz.

But when Noah introduced Desi Lydic, she just took the ballot and ran with it like a mule. She talked about the prominence of abortion rights in the election and some of the historical firsts of some of the newly electeds from around the country.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/11/red-wave-what-red-wave

