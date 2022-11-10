Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 10 November 2022 11:33 Hits: 2

Though Republicans insisted our November 2022 midterm elections would be a red wave, results show this assertion (like many claims made by conservatives) did not become reality. In fact, we have a number of exciting victories for Democrats and progressives, including a number of historic firsts. While some races are certain to get major coverage—the first openly lesbian governor of Massachusetts, for example, and the sweep in Michigan—smaller and more local races are absolutely worth discussing and celebrating, too.

One win for Democrats comes to us out of Oklahoma, where Vicki Behenna is set to become Oklahoma County’s first federal district attorney. This race was her first bid for elected office and she won her race in a healthy landslide, coming in at 119,359 votes to her Republican opponent's 99,969. That comes out to close to nine percentage points, per local outlet KOCO.

Behenna, who will take over for David Prater, who is retiring in January, said in her victory speech that she believes justice “has no doubts” and that it doesn’t matter where “you come from” or the “color of your skin.”

"Everybody deserves to be treated with respect and dignity,” she said on Tuesday night.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/11/wait-what-oklahoma-elects-democratic-da