Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Today's music: Queen, We Are The Champions! If you have to ask, you haven't been paying attention.

Balloon Juice has a big "Thank You!" to everyone who worked so hard to make this election possible.

Lawyers, Guns & Money: Often Wrong, Never in Doubt.

Informed Consent: Biden Holds Red Wave to a Ripple, as Trump Loses Big Time in Midterms.

Attention space nerds! Hubble Does It Again! Captures Three Faces of an Evolving Supernova in Early Universe.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

