Size Matters: Trump Claims He Got More Votes Than DeSantis

Former President Donald Trump has been throwing a fit over Republicans' midterm losses and has even blamed his wife, Melania, for his endorsement of Dr. Oz.

We would feel sorry for Mel, but she's an awful person, too, and she knows what she signed up for when she tied herself to someone as toxic and cruel as Trump. We suggest that she duck when he's throwing hamberders on the walls of Mar-a-Lardo, but that's about the only thing we're willing to help her with at this point.

Trump took to his Twitter ripoff site, Truth Social, apparently concerned with Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis's win last night.

"Now that the Election in Florida is over, and everything went quite well, shouldn't it be said that in 2020, I got 1.1 Million more votes in Florida than Ron D got this year, 5.7 Million to 4.6 Million?" he asked. "Just asking?"

First, why did he put a question mark after "Just asking"? Everything about him is weird. At any rate, the former president received 5,668,731 votes in Florida in 2020. But he only won the state by three percent. In contrast, DeSantis won 4,608,398 last night in Florida for his reelection as Governor. However, he won by 19 percent.

