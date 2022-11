Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 10 November 2022 12:13 Hits: 3

In his first formal news conference since January, President Biden laid out his legislative agenda for the next two years and teased a 2024 reelection run.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/11/10/1135718916/biden-assesses-midterm-results-even-as-some-key-races-remain-undecided