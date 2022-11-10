The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Youngest Dem Congressman Ever Gets Congratulations From Biden

Category: World Politics Hits: 3

Youngest Dem Congressman Ever Gets Congratulations From Biden

We have such interesting, talented, and passionate people on our side. Now we have Maxwell Frost, the youngest congressman ever. Via NPR:

"History was made tonight," Frost tweeted. "We made history for Floridians, for Gen Z, and for everyone who believes we deserve a better future."

The 25-year-old's victory marks a pivotal moment for progressive activists who came of voting age over the last decade and found their political voice in response to divisive issues including gun violence.

Frost, who has a background as an organizer, first became an activist after the mass shooting in Newtown, Conn., in 2012. Before running for Congress, he served as the national organizing director for March for Our Lives, a group that advocates for gun control policy.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/11/youngest-dem-congressman-ever-gets

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version