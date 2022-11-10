Youngest Dem Congressman Ever Gets Congratulations From Biden

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 10 November 2022 12:05 Hits: 3

We have such interesting, talented, and passionate people on our side. Now we have Maxwell Frost, the youngest congressman ever. Via NPR:

"History was made tonight," Frost tweeted. "We made history for Floridians, for Gen Z, and for everyone who believes we deserve a better future."

The 25-year-old's victory marks a pivotal moment for progressive activists who came of voting age over the last decade and found their political voice in response to divisive issues including gun violence.

I started Organizing at 15 because I didn’t want to get shot at school. https://t.co/skaG2PGN6Z — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) November 5, 2022

Frost, who has a background as an organizer, first became an activist after the mass shooting in Newtown, Conn., in 2012. Before running for Congress, he served as the national organizing director for March for Our Lives, a group that advocates for gun control policy.

