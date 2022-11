ARIZONA SENATE RACE: Based on the New York Times calculation that 70% of the vote has been counted (and based on the percentage of votes in per county), according to my calculations:

(D) Mark Kelly Total: 1,740,505.

(R) Blake Masters Total: 1,583,771

????Thread???? pic.twitter.com/ngLGwSRVut

— Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) November 10, 2022

read more