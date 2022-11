Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 10 November 2022 14:21 Hits: 4

After months of tension and strain, I figured we could all use a little comic relief (in some cases, very little, haha!) as a reward.

Enjoy it while it lasts. Apparently late night ratings are in the tank, and we don't know if they'll survive. That's almost scary.

Here's Jimmy Kimmel:

Jimmy Fallon:

Trevor Noah:

Seth Meyers:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/11/late-night-hosts-deconstruct-midterm