Chris Hayes LOL's At Montage Of Fox News Predicting 'Red Wave'

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 10 November 2022 15:09 Hits: 3

At the tail end of the montage, Fox & Friends host Steve Doocy asked Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), “What happened to the red wave, congresswoman?” Hayes just laughed and laughed.

Source: Mediaite

Chris Hayes could barely contain himself after MSNBC aired a two-minute montage of Fox News personalities and others predicting massive victories for the GOP in the midterm elections.

So, did you hear the news?” Hayes asked MSNBC viewers on Wednesday night. “There was no red wave last night. While this is a pretty surprising development to most people – including us here at the desk – imagine, just imagine being a viewer of Fox News today after weeks of being promised one.”

The network aired the montage of various talking heads and Republican politicians prophesying huge wins across the board.