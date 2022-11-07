The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Republicans Are Favored In Our Final Midterm Forecasts

Category: World Politics Hits: 2

Hours before we freeze the FiveThirtyEight midterm forecast tonight, it shows that Republicans are in a dead heat for the Senate and are favored to win the House. In this installment of “Model Talk” for the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Nate Silver and Galen Druke reflect on the many twists and turns of the 2022 campaign so far, including the most salient policy issues and what the final results could tell us about pollsters’ performance this cycle. Lastly, they answer listener questions and talk about which states they’ll be watching closely on election night.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/videos/republicans-are-favored-in-our-final-midterm-forecasts/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version