Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 08 November 2022 09:41 Hits: 8

This graphic novel biography chronicles Vladimir Putin's rise from a mid-level KGB officer to the autocratic leader of Russia and reveals the truth behind the strongman persona he has spent his career cultivating.

Read more https://carnegieendowment.org/publications/88324?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss