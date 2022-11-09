Control of the US Congress Still Too Close to Call

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 09 November 2022

U.S. voters headed to the polls Tuesday to decide control of the U.S. Congress. But with vote counting still ongoing, many races are still too close to call and it is still not clear if Democrats will retain their narrow majorities in the House and Senate – or if Republicans will take control. VOA’s Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson reports from Georgia. Videographer: Adam Greenbaum

