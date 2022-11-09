The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Control of the US Congress Still Too Close to Call

Category: World Politics Hits: 4

Control of the US Congress Still Too Close to Call U.S. voters headed to the polls Tuesday to decide control of the U.S. Congress. But with vote counting still ongoing, many races are still too close to call and it is still not clear if Democrats will retain their narrow majorities in the House and Senate – or if Republicans will take control. VOA’s Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson reports from Georgia. Videographer: Adam Greenbaum

Read more https://www.voanews.com/a/control-of-the-us-congress-still-too-close-to-call/6826485.html

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version