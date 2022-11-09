The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Grassley wins reelection in Iowa

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) is projected to win reelection after defeating Democratic opponent Mike Franken, according to The Associated Press.

Grassley, who has held the Senate seat since 1981, eked out a victory in a close contest

Franken was the Iowa senator's toughest challenger since he first won office as the Democrat closed in on him through Election Day.

Grassley is the oldest Republican senator at age 89.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/3708273-grassley-wins-reelection-in-iowa/

