Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 09 November 2022 04:08 Hits: 8

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) is projected to win reelection after defeating Democratic opponent Mike Franken, according to The Associated Press.

Grassley, who has held the Senate seat since 1981, eked out a victory in a close contest.

Franken was the Iowa senator's toughest challenger since he first won office as the Democrat closed in on him through Election Day.

Grassley is the oldest Republican senator at age 89.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/3708273-grassley-wins-reelection-in-iowa/