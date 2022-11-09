Murray fends off GOP challenge in Washington Senate race

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 09 November 2022

Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) was projected to win reelection against Republican Tiffany Smiley, avoiding an upset victory in what is typically a solidly Democratic state.

NBC News and ABC News both called the race for Murray.

Some polls appeared to show the race tightening somewhat as Election Day approached, fueling Republican hopes that Smiley could pull off a win against the five-term incumbent.

