Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 09 November 2022 07:08 Hits: 5

James Roesener, 26, is the first openly trans man elected to a state legislature in U.S. history, per the LGBTQ Victory Fund. It says a record number of trans candidates ran in the 2022 midterms.

(Image credit: Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

